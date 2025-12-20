Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $14,657,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.1% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 290,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 50,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $49,784,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.2%

QSR stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $773,404.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,859.83. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Schwan sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $415,298.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159,757 shares in the company, valued at $11,321,978.59. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,973 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

