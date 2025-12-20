Brokerages Set ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $1,171.83

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,171.8333.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,055.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,046.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $886.63. ASML has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

