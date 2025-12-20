Brokerages Set ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $1,171.83

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,171.8333.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators argue ASML’s market dominance and high barriers to entry remain intact, helping defend pricing and long-term margins. ASML’s Market Dominance Remains Unshaken by Workaround Attempts
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg profiles ASML’s rising public role and geopolitical importance, which can strengthen its negotiating position with customers and governments. Europe’s Indispensable Chipmaking Company Finds Its Voice
- Positive Sentiment: Intel installed the industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV tool (ASML Twinscan EXE:5200B), signaling early customer adoption of ASML’s highest-end systems — a direct revenue and backlog catalyst if others follow. Intel installs industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV lithography tool
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis notes that greater EUV adoption in logic and DRAM should lift ASML’s ASPs and services mix over time, supporting margins. Will EUV Adoption in Logic and DRAM Lift ASML’s Margins Over Time?
- Positive Sentiment: ASML shares recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting investor optimism about demand and durable competitive advantages. ASML (ASML) Outperforms Broader Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays issued a “Neutral” rating — a reminder that some sell-side views expect more moderation in shares despite the long-term story. ASML Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays
- Neutral Sentiment: Elevated investor search interest signals attention but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search ASML
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports claim Chinese teams have reverse-engineered or built prototype EUV/EUV-like machines and upgraded older ASML tools to boost AI-chip production — a direct threat to ASML’s long-term exclusivity and to export-control effectiveness. China reverse-engineers the most advanced chip-making machine
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage details Chinese workarounds — upgrading legacy ASML kits and using ex-ASML engineers to create domestic prototypes — which could reduce future demand for ASML systems in that market and pressure geopolitical tensions. China upgrades ASML kit to get around US controls
- Negative Sentiment: Financial Times and other outlets report China boosting AI-chip output by retrofitting older ASML machines — a nearer-term challenge to ASML’s addressable market in China. China boosts AI chip output by upgrading older ASML machines
- Negative Sentiment: Deep dives describe a secret “Manhattan Project” effort in China to build EUV-capable systems, and multiple outlets cite prototypes assembled by former ASML employees — a structural IP and geopolitical risk. Inside China’s ‘Manhattan Project’: China Moves Closer to Chip Self-Reliance
- Negative Sentiment: Further reporting on prototypes and ex-ASML engineers highlights enforcement and export-control limits, raising uncertainty about ASML’s China exposure over time. China reportedly has a prototype EUV machine built by ex-ASML employees
ASML Stock Up 1.9%
NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,055.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,046.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $886.63. ASML has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.
ASML Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.80%.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
