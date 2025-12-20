Analysts Set Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) PT at $31.54

Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.5385.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ringcentral

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ringcentral

In other Ringcentral news, COO Kira Makagon sold 14,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $415,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 349,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,453.38. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $388,647.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,794.28. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,280. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 98.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ringcentral during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ringcentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 211.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. Ringcentral has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 0.53%.The business had revenue of $638.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ringcentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ringcentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.