Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 43.1% – What’s Next?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 43.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 7,214,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,130% from the average daily volume of 586,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Neutral Sentiment: Common catalysts for big moves in a junior uranium/exploration stock like SYH include new drill results or assay releases at flagship projects, updated resource estimates, or the start/expansion of diamond drilling programs.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.12 price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skyharbour Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$95.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

