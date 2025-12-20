Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.5% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $2,392,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 58,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $349.45 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $636.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.52.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

