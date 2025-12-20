Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $227.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

