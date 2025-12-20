NatWest Group plc Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.5% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $206.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $497.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

