William Brennan Acquires 3,100 Shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.49 per share, with a total value of C$168,919.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,503,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,429,827.91. This represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, William Brennan acquired 600 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,616.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan bought 4,119 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.85 per share, with a total value of C$201,213.15.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan purchased 1,158 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,568.30.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan acquired 1,223 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,743.55.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan acquired 12,207 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.95 per share, with a total value of C$609,739.65.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan bought 3,251 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.95 per share, with a total value of C$162,387.45.

On Tuesday, November 11th, William Brennan bought 3,571 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,371.45.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$55.54 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$43.84 and a 52 week high of C$63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.24.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.86.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

