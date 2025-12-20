Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,427 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $251.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average of $245.55. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

