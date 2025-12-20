Fund L.P. 10X Sells 30,681 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 30,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $204,335.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,614,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,392,283.62. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 120,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $687,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 30,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $164,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 50,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $247,000.00.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 28.9%

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.95. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GALT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 48.3% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 255,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 83,309 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 290.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45,297 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Galectin Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA written response aligns with the company on the proposed patient population for a registration trial of belapectin and the company will pursue a follow?up Type C meeting to finalize trial design; management says new biomarker data will be presented. This reduces some regulatory uncertainty for the lead program. Galectin Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update

FDA written response aligns with the company on the proposed patient population for a registration trial of belapectin and the company will pursue a follow?up Type C meeting to finalize trial design; management says new biomarker data will be presented. This reduces some regulatory uncertainty for the lead program. Positive Sentiment: Galectin secured a $10M unsecured, convertible line of credit from its chairman and extended maturities on related notes, which management says funds operations into at least March 2027 — a near?term liquidity buffer while belapectin development continues. Regulatory update & financing

Galectin secured a $10M unsecured, convertible line of credit from its chairman and extended maturities on related notes, which management says funds operations into at least March 2027 — a near?term liquidity buffer while belapectin development continues. Neutral Sentiment: Technically, the stock recently crossed above its 200?day moving average — a bullish technical sign for some traders, but not a fundamental change. Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average

Technically, the stock recently crossed above its 200?day moving average — a bullish technical sign for some traders, but not a fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple insiders (CEO Joel Lewis, Director Harold H. Shlevin, CMO Khurram Jamil) sold large blocks of stock on Dec. 16–17 at prices in the $6.66–$7.06 range — and a major shareholder (Fund L.P. 10X) also sold ~30,681 shares. The concentrated selling likely pressured the share price despite the regulatory/financing news. Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics

Significant insider selling: multiple insiders (CEO Joel Lewis, Director Harold H. Shlevin, CMO Khurram Jamil) sold large blocks of stock on Dec. 16–17 at prices in the $6.66–$7.06 range — and a major shareholder (Fund L.P. 10X) also sold ~30,681 shares. The concentrated selling likely pressured the share price despite the regulatory/financing news. Negative Sentiment: While HC Wainwright maintained a Buy and raised its price target to $11 (from $6), analyst optimism can be slower to offset immediate selling pressure from insiders and short?term traders. HC Wainwright maintains Buy, raises target

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

