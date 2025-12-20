Amanda Brock Buys 3,669 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) CEO Amanda Brock purchased 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $150,025.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 141,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,761.20. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $44.85 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: CEO Amanda Brock increased her stake by buying 3,669 shares (~$150k at ~$40.89), a signal of management confidence that can support the stock. CEO Purchase Filing

CEO Amanda Brock increased her stake by buying 3,669 shares (~$150k at ~$40.89), a signal of management confidence that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Director Aj Teague purchased 2,310 shares (~$99.6k at ~$43.13), increasing his holding ~2.2% — another insider buy that tends to be viewed positively by investors. Director Purchase Report

Director Aj Teague purchased 2,310 shares (~$99.6k at ~$43.13), increasing his holding ~2.2% — another insider buy that tends to be viewed positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage and institutional buying remain supportive: multiple buy/overweight ratings and rising price targets plus large institutional holdings (Vanguard and others) provide a bullish backdrop but are already priced in. MarketBeat Coverage

Recent analyst coverage and institutional buying remain supportive: multiple buy/overweight ratings and rising price targets plus large institutional holdings (Vanguard and others) provide a bullish backdrop but are already priced in. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider sales: Cynthia Durrett sold 47,011 shares (~$2.1M) and director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares (~$101.8k), which may weigh on sentiment if investors view them as profit-taking or reallocation. Durrett Sale Filing

Significant insider sales: Cynthia Durrett sold 47,011 shares (~$2.1M) and director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares (~$101.8k), which may weigh on sentiment if investors view them as profit-taking or reallocation. Negative Sentiment: Chief Administrative Officer executed a multi-million-dollar sale (~$2.10M) reported by Benzinga, which could amplify negative reactions to insider selling. Benzinga: CAO Sale

Chief Administrative Officer executed a multi-million-dollar sale (~$2.10M) reported by Benzinga, which could amplify negative reactions to insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option activity — traders bought ~26,876 puts (a ~507% rise vs. normal volume) — suggests increased short/hedge interest that can pressure near-term sentiment. (Options flow report)

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $35,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $1,597,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

