Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lennar stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $107.91 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Key Lennar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technicals and estimate momentum: Zacks notes LEN is in oversold territory after recent selling and highlights broad analyst agreement in raising earnings estimates, which could set up a trend reversal if fundamentals stop deteriorating. Article Title

Technicals and estimate momentum: Zacks notes LEN is in oversold territory after recent selling and highlights broad analyst agreement in raising earnings estimates, which could set up a trend reversal if fundamentals stop deteriorating. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term rebound case: Zacks includes LEN among “beaten-down” names that could see a turnaround in 2026 if identifiable catalysts (policy, rates, affordability improvements) reaccelerate demand. Article Title

Longer-term rebound case: Zacks includes LEN among “beaten-down” names that could see a turnaround in 2026 if identifiable catalysts (policy, rates, affordability improvements) reaccelerate demand. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call details available: The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript outlines management’s commentary and guidance assumptions; useful for assessing whether cost and volume plans are credible. Article Title

Earnings-call details available: The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript outlines management’s commentary and guidance assumptions; useful for assessing whether cost and volume plans are credible. Neutral Sentiment: Operational response: HousingWire reports Lennar is targeting margin stability through operational efficiency and steady volumes — a key item to watch for margin recovery. Article Title

Operational response: HousingWire reports Lennar is targeting margin stability through operational efficiency and steady volumes — a key item to watch for margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and market reaction: LEN reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and shares gapped down on the miss, prompting the initial selloff. Article Title

Earnings miss and market reaction: LEN reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and shares gapped down on the miss, prompting the initial selloff. Negative Sentiment: Price cuts and demand worries: Lennar cut home prices by ~10% and the CEO acknowledged an affordability crisis — a clear near-term drag on ASPs and margins. Article Title

Price cuts and demand worries: Lennar cut home prices by ~10% and the CEO acknowledged an affordability crisis — a clear near-term drag on ASPs and margins. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts: Multiple firms trimmed ratings or targets (JPMorgan to $80 underweight; RBC and BofA to underperform with ~$95 PT; KBW cut PT to $115), increasing downside pressure from sell-side sentiment. Article Title Article Title

Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts: Multiple firms trimmed ratings or targets (JPMorgan to $80 underweight; RBC and BofA to underperform with ~$95 PT; KBW cut PT to $115), increasing downside pressure from sell-side sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Profit fell and housing remains stagnant: The WSJ and other outlets highlight a drop in quarterly profit and a still-soft housing market — macro demand weakness could keep headwinds for LEN. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.62.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Featured Stories

