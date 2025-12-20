Oak Thistle LLC Takes $757,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.72.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,190 shares of company stock worth $45,279,001. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $192.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

