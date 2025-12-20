Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 25,279 Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000.

SFD stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

Smithfield Foods ( NASDAQ:SFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Smithfield Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Smithfield Foods’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Smithfield Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Smithfield Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

