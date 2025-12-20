Oak Thistle LLC Sells 156,522 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,522 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Conagra Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $0.35 quarterly dividend (7.9% yield), supporting income investors and providing a floor for the stock. Dividend Announcement

Board approved a $0.35 quarterly dividend (7.9% yield), supporting income investors and providing a floor for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 reported EPS was $0.45, narrowly beating the consensus $0.44, but revenue was $2.98B (below the ~$3.0B estimate) — a mixed print that removes upside surprise but avoids a clear miss. Quarterly Results

Q2 reported EPS was $0.45, narrowly beating the consensus $0.44, but revenue was $2.98B (below the ~$3.0B estimate) — a mixed print that removes upside surprise but avoids a clear miss. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained full?year sales and profit forecasts, signaling confidence in the plan despite near?term pressure. That stability is neutral — it prevents a pessimistic reset but offers limited upside. Reuters: Maintains Forecasts

Management maintained full?year sales and profit forecasts, signaling confidence in the plan despite near?term pressure. That stability is neutral — it prevents a pessimistic reset but offers limited upside. Negative Sentiment: Company took a large $968M impairment in Q2, weighing on reported results and investor sentiment; such charges can raise questions about portfolio strength and near?term cash flow optics. MSN: $968M Impairment

Company took a large $968M impairment in Q2, weighing on reported results and investor sentiment; such charges can raise questions about portfolio strength and near?term cash flow optics. Negative Sentiment: Organic net sales declined (~3%) and total revenue fell ~6.8% year?over?year, reflecting softer volumes as consumers pull back — a demand weakness that could pressure margins and growth expectations. Zacks: Sales Decline

Organic net sales declined (~3%) and total revenue fell ~6.8% year?over?year, reflecting softer volumes as consumers pull back — a demand weakness that could pressure margins and growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm set FY?2026 EPS guidance at $1.70–$1.85 (slightly below street consensus ~ $1.81) and some analysts have trimmed targets (JPMorgan lowered its price target), which adds downward pressure on the stock. Analyst PT Cut

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $17.35 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

