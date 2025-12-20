Oak Thistle LLC Invests $602,000 in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 47.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after acquiring an additional 60,701 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,532,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Popular by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $124.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.67. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.74.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.63%.The firm had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $2,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,770. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,043.36. The trade was a 27.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

