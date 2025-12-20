Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Holdings Decreased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,553 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

In other news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $95.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 11.67%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

