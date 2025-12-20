Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,642,208 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $MBS

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642,208 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,874,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 127.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 498,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,673 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 161,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

