STERIS plc $STE Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $254.81 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $268.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.57 and a 200 day moving average of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.01.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

