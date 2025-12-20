Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,759 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,551,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 713,167 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 115.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,013,000 after purchasing an additional 703,891 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,306,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,841,000 after purchasing an additional 609,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,288.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after purchasing an additional 481,235 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $146.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 17.95%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559.68. The trade was a 95.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $419,839.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,292. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,805. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

