Analysts Set ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target at $178.30

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.30.

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ARM from $205.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 4.23. ARM has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.96.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ARM by 41.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,684 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ARM by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after buying an additional 1,862,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ARM by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,103,000 after buying an additional 326,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,738,000 after buying an additional 390,217 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,098,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

