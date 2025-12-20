Analysts Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Target Price at $32.67

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $256,233.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $92,433.46. The trade was a 73.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $621,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,870. This trade represents a 91.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

