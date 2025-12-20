Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,631 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,733,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $14,377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 117.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $185.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.41 and its 200 day moving average is $315.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.27 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $537,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,715.12. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.13, for a total value of $2,631,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,945.36. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 66,452 shares of company stock worth $15,846,732 in the last 90 days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.44.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

