Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,647 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 609.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 681.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DAR stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Bank of America began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

