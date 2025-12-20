CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 17,096 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,553,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,135,000 after purchasing an additional 548,406 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,044,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 972,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,882,000 after buying an additional 265,823 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

