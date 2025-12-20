CGN Advisors LLC Buys 81,434 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $20,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $79.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.4166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

