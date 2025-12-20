Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4%

Garmin stock opened at $201.41 on Friday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $169.26 and a 52 week high of $261.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $2,151,185.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,171.40. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $512,556.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,214.16. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 62.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

