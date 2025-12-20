Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) by 1,090.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,069 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

CGMM stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27.

About Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.