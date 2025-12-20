Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 30,077 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure. EFAV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

