Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 637,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,702 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

