Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,076.77.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,747.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,717.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,635.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,358 shares of company stock valued at $17,517,343. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

