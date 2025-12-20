Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 74.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 154,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5%

PRU stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $123.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $861,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,204.15. This trade represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,719 shares of company stock worth $6,796,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

