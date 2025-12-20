Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 17,620 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $55,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $466.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

