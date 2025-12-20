Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 133,192 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 108,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $263.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.60 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,816. This trade represents a 3.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.