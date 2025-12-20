iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,721 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $67.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 318.0%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

