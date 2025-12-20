FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN Holdings Decreased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,005 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QJUN. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 15.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

QJUN opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.10.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

