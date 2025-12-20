Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,707 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,845,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,487,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after buying an additional 151,142 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 590,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 194,999 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $734,619,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 217.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Packer bought 83,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $977,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,800. The trade was a -200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neena Reddy purchased 7,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $103,043.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,043.40. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.6%

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $453.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.96%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

