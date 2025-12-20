Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,229 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,898,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,674,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,028 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,976,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,976,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,545,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

