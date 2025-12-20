Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,308 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period.

CEF stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

