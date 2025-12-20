Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,293 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period.

PZA stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

