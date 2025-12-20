Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,074 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $690,313,000. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,670,000 after acquiring an additional 617,939 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Republic Services by 118.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,869,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 174.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 685,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,038,000 after purchasing an additional 435,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,443,000 after purchasing an additional 408,885 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $212.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.43 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Barclays began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.10.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

