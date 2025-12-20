Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,242 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

