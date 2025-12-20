Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 88,680 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,680 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.