Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $12.09 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period.

IVOO stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $115.34.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

