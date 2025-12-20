ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Shares Purchased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 778.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $63.35.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 505.0%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently -306.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

