Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 44.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,640,000 after acquiring an additional 166,768 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,937,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,346,000 after purchasing an additional 330,696 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,717,000 after purchasing an additional 532,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total value of $1,082,725.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,065 shares in the company, valued at $26,090,879.40. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,525.72. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 365,164 shares of company stock valued at $76,621,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Shares of NTRA opened at $231.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $246.90.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

