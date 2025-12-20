Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 1438439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 2.5%

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,443 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $193,815.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,898,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,436,054.64. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,470,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,060 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 688,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.