VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Purchased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 255.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 314,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 163,016 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,510,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

