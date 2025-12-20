Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 29,468 Cimpress plc $CMPR

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 115.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $26,387,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $251,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,830.36. This trade represents a 12.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,560,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,327.32. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near? and medium?term EPS estimates for Cimpress (examples: Q2 2026 to $1.56 from $1.49; FY2026 to $3.24 from $3.13; FY2027 to $3.55; FY2028 to $3.71). These revisions signal improving analyst expectations for revenue/profitability over the next 1–3 years and are a tailwind for shares. MarketBeat — CMPR

Zacks Research raised multiple near? and medium?term EPS estimates for Cimpress (examples: Q2 2026 to $1.56 from $1.49; FY2026 to $3.24 from $3.13; FY2027 to $3.55; FY2028 to $3.71). These revisions signal improving analyst expectations for revenue/profitability over the next 1–3 years and are a tailwind for shares. Negative Sentiment: A technical piece flagged CMPR crossing above its 200?day moving average and asked whether this is “time to sell,” a narrative that can trigger short?term profit?taking by traders and explain elevated volume. That technical debate may be exerting downward pressure despite the analyst upgrades. Cimpress Shares Cross Above 200?Day — Time to Sell?

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $72.99 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $863.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

