Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp $BMRC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 124.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC opened at $27.15 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company’s core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

